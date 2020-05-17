SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Alfredo Lee Acosta,19, of Rock Springs was arrested May 16 for allegedly driving while under the influence as a youthful offender, first offense; consumption/possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and on a warrant for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance as a pedestrian.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Audrey Marcel Cantrell, 53, of Salt Lake City, Utah was arrested May 16 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; consumption/possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and not using required signals safely during turning movements.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
