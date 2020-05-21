SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Paula Ann Buston, 56, of Rock Springs was arrested May 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense.
Kenton James King, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested May 20 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Aden Lee Winders, 19, of Marbleton was arrested May 20 for alleged simple battery.
Robyn Alise Weller, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested May 20 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tera Christine Woods, 27, of Green River was arrested May 20 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged shoplifting, less than $1,000; and on PR warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kaylee Lynn Barr, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested May 20 for alleged theft, less than $1,000.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
