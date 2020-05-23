SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jasmine Marie Mariscal, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested May 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving on the roadway.
Wing Shui Lew, 59, of Rock Springs was arrested May 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving on the roadway.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Blake William Hanson, 21, of Green River was arrested May 22 on a long form warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
