SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Cole Nicholas Goich, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested was arrested May 23 for allegedly possessing alcohol as a minor and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Nathaniel R. Miller, 43, of Medford, Oregon was arrested May 23 for allegedly exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate, 1-5 miles per hour over; failing to maintain a single lane while driving on the roadway; and driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, second offense within ten years. 

Adrian Humberto Rios Bravo, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested May 23 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; driving without an interlock device, second offense; and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.

Scott Cundiff, 32, was arrested May 23 for allegedly failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving on the roadway; and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense. 

For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

