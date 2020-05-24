SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Cole Nicholas Goich, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested was arrested May 23 for allegedly possessing alcohol as a minor and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Nathaniel R. Miller, 43, of Medford, Oregon was arrested May 23 for allegedly exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate, 1-5 miles per hour over; failing to maintain a single lane while driving on the roadway; and driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, second offense within ten years.
Adrian Humberto Rios Bravo, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested May 23 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; driving without an interlock device, second offense; and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
Scott Cundiff, 32, was arrested May 23 for allegedly failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving on the roadway; and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
