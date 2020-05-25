SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
John Bryan Siegel, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested May 24 for alleged domestic battery, second offense within five years, two counts; and kidnapping, inflicting bodily injury or terrorizing.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Sydney Lynn Hosford, 18, of Green River was arrested May 24 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged improper vehicle registration, improper display of tabs.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Tomas Domenico Ortega, 47, of Green River was arrested May 24 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of court in the child protection act.
