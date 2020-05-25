Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT: 

John Bryan Siegel

John Bryan Siegel

John Bryan Siegel, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested May 24 for alleged domestic battery, second offense within five years, two counts; and kidnapping, inflicting bodily injury or terrorizing. 

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Sydney Lynn Hosford

Sydney Lynn Hosford

Sydney Lynn Hosford, 18, of Green River was arrested May 24 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged improper vehicle registration, improper display of tabs.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Tomas Domenico Ortega

Tomas Domenico Ortega

Tomas Domenico Ortega, 47, of Green River was arrested May 24 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of court in the child protection act.

For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.