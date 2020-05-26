SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Toby Dale Brady, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested May 25 for allegedly failing his duty to stop the vehicle where an accident involves damage to an attended vehicle or property; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Suede Ian Simmons, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested May 25 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
Cody Lee Jones, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested May 25 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving, resulting in a crash.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Michelle Leross Freckleton, 46, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado was arrested May 25 for alleged consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within ten years.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
