SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Justin Cleon Saner, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested May 26 for alleged burglary from a vehicle, two counts; aggravated burglary, using a deadly weapon; unlawful use of a credit card without consent, more than $1,000; conspiracy to commit felony; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense.
Donald Browning Hibbs, 53, of Rock Springs was arrested May 26 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
Deborah Vaughn, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested May 26 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Carl Walker Bellenir, 56, of Cheyenne was arrested May 26 on a failure to pay fine warrant for allegedly obtaining property by false pretenses, less than $1,000.
