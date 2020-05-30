SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Robert Edward Suttles, 51, of Rock Spring was arrested May 29 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense; and on three failure to pay fine warrants for alleged contempt of court, violating court orders.
Heather Dawn Bingham, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested May 29 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Thomas Leon Richardson, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested May 29 for alleged drunk in public, third offense; and criminal trespass, personal communication, second offense.
Merlin Christopher Kendall, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested May 29 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; failing to maintain a single lane while driving on a roadway laned for traffic; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Thomas Ray Myers, 53, of Rock Springs was arrested May 29 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, third offense within 10 years; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
