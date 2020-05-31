SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Chad Wade Lindsey, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested May 29 for allegedly trespassing on Union Pacific right-of-way.
Shanee Marie Holbrook, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested May 30 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Xavier Martin Funk, 30, of Green River was arrested May 30 for alleged violation of an order of protection.
