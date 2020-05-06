SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Matthew Ian Fogle, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested May 5 for alleged drunk in public, third offense; indecent or immoral dress or exposure; resisting or interfering with lawful arrest, two counts; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged drunk in public, second offense.
Troy Daniel Boerner, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested May 5 for alleged strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat; and domestic assault, first offense.
Uriel Jacobo Para, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested May 5 for alleged drunk in public, third offense.
Bradley Dean Glover, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested May 5 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; obstructed view with windshields or wipers; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Eric Leo Mines, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested May 5 on warrants for alleged property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000; and property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000, two counts.
