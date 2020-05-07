SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Robert William Montoya, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested May 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within ten years; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; failing to yield when approaching or entering an intersection; and possessing an open container while operating a motor vehicle.
Ryan Gregory Gil, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested May 6 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and on failure to pay fine warrants for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense; and criminal trespass, personal communication, first offense.
Andria Lee Whisler, 52, of Rock Springs was arrested May 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Justin Ross Dana, 49, of Jamestown was arrested May 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Joseph Michael Norris, 47, of Green River was arrested May 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.