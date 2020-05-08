SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Laneca Marie Terry Thoms, 27, of Cheyenne was arrested May 7 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Tobey Dee Parson, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested May 7 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
Fredrick Charles Battle, 48, of Craig, Colorado was arrested May 7 on a NCIC warrant.
Zayn Alan Anderson, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested May 7 on failure to appear warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jasmine Marie Mariscal, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested May 7 for allegedly abandoning or endangering children, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, second offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
