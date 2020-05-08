Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Mostly sunny. Becoming windy this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.