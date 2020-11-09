SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mark David Petzold, 49, of Green River was arrested Nov. 9 for alleged domestic battery, second offense within five years.
Dexter Lewis Greymountain, 30, of Green River was arrested Nov. 9 for alleged trespass, refusing to leave when asked.
Antonio Sanchez Flores, 37, of Green River was arrested Nov. 9 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged unlawful contact, rude/insolent/angry touches without injury.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Skyler Rudy Taggart, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 9 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of court orders.
Quinn Monte Merriwether, 28, of Ballwin, Missouri, was arrested Nov. 9 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Reid Jefferey Grotewold, 29, of Crestline, California, was arrested Nov. 9 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.