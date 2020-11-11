SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Gregory Gustafson, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 10 on long form warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failing to signal 100 feet before a turn.
Chelsea Jeannie Marin Atienzo, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 10 for allegedly failing to stop the vehicle when an accident involves damage to an attended vehicle or property.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Melisa Denise Mueller, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 10 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.