Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Low 24F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.