SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Katherine Jo Stewart, 42, of Green River was arrested Nov. 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, third offense within 10 years.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Anthony Manuel Saavedra, 36, of Maripusa, California, was arrested Nov. 13 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and invalid vehicle title, registration, plates or permits.
Nikolas Ryan Domitrovich, 31, of Granite City, Illinois, was arrested Nov. 13 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense, two counts; possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense;manufacture or delivery of controlled substances; and attempts and conspiracies.
George Edward Borrow Jr., 65, of Granite City, Illinois, was arrested Nov. 13 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; manufacture of delivery of schedule IV narcotics; and attempts and conspiracies.
Philip P. Conterez, 29, of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested Nov. 13 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
