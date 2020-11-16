SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tamim Ghulam Sarwar, 23, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested Nov. 15 for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Ernest Luke Short, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 15 for allegedly driving while under suspension and driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Gregory Charles Seals, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 15 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
