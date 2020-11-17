SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Maria Yesenia Jackson, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 16 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and on a warrant for alleged forgery of a permit, uttering any writing known to be forged.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Megan Diane Froman, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 16 on a REACT arrest for alleged burglary; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged theft, more than $1,000.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.