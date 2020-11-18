SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kylee D. Kreuger was arrested Nov. 17 for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs; taking controlled substances or liquor into jails/penal institutions/mental hospitals; and possession of a controlled substance.
Amee R. Rodriguez was arrested Nov. 17 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; conspiracy to commit felony; failing to signal 100 feet before a turn; failing to provide proof of liability coverage; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tyson Richard Brown, 24, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested Nov. 17 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense; possession of a controlled substance, two counts; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense, five counts.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.