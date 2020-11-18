SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Melisa Denise Mueller, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 18 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Robert Jacob Dale, 58, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
John Bryan Siegel, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 18 on a remand to custody arrest.
