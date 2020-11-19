SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Michael Joseph Mann, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 19 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
Ashley Nichole Gunderson, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 19 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver.
