SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrest was reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Terry Allen Thompson, 50, of Fernley, Nevada, was arrested Nov. 20 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and speeding, six or more miles per hour over.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
