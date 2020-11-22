SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Justin Scott Krankey, 51, of Green River was arrested Nov. 21 for alleged theft, depriving, under $1,000.
Kiesha Marie Martinez, 37, of Rock springs was arrested Nov. 21 for alleged simple battery; and on a warrant for alleged simple assault.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Tommy Gene Vensor, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; interfering with a peace officer, intending to cause bodily injury; not wearing a seat belt as the driver; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failing to provide proof of liability coverage; and on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
