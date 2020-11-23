SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Dulcie Amanda Mosley, 48, of Marysville, California, was arrested Nov. 22 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Gabriella Ruybal, 18, of Marysville, California, was arrested Nov. 22 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and theft, depriving, under $1,000.
Xin Yuan, 33, of Woodside, New York, was arrested Nov. 22 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication, first offense; and riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
Gilbert Garcia, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; and speeding, 21 to 25 miles per hour the posted speed limit.
