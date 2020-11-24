SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Chastity Lynn Vensor, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 24 on a failure to appear warrant for an alleged hit and run of unattended property.
Cody Lee Bowles, 45, of Cheyenne was arrested Nov. 24 on a warrant.
Jared James Kragovich, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 24 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
John James Bingham, 32, of Green River was arrested Nov. 24 on a warrant for alleged burglary, two counts; and on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of court, violating court orders.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Howard Bradley Miles, 55, of Green River was arrested Nov. 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Robert Jacob Dale, 58, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Lemira Dawn Mayo, 45, of Reliance was arrested Nov. 24 for alleged simple battery.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.