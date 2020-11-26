SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Robert Edward Suttles, 52, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 25 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense; and on failure to pay fine warrants for alleged contempt of court, violating court orders, three counts.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Gabriella Miquella Ruybal, 18, of Marysville, California, was arrested Nov. 25 for alleged theft, more than $1,000; and on bond violation warrants for alleged wrongful taking/disposing of property, less than $1,000; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Ramon Vaughn Villalobos, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 25.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
