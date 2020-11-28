SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Marshall Lee Mechling, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 27 for alleged child abuse, being responsible for child welfare and inflicting physical injury.
Max Dutton, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 27 for alleged domestic assault, first offense; and child abuse, inflicting physical injury on a victim under 16 years of age.
Lacey Kay Stevens, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 27 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Cyrus Justin Sweets, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 27 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Jesus Rico, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; speeding, more than six miles per hour over; failure to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; and not having a required driver's license.
Briana Maliah Bautista, 18, of Green River was arrested Nov. 27 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Felicia Marie Maes, 29, of Green River was arrested Nov. 27 on NCIC warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; reckless driving; and not wearing a seat belt as the driver.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
