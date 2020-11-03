SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kevin Lorentzen, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Ashley Elizabeth Cooper, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 2 on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly abandoning or endangering children, first offense.
Tanner John Moeller, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 2 on warrants for alleged simple battery and breach of peace.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Earl Kellog Berry, 58, of Fair Oaks, California, was arrested Nov. 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233.
