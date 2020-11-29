SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Katie Ann Koritnik, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 29 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; failure to provide proof of liability coverage; invalid vehicle title, registration, plates or permits; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; possession of a controlled substance; and driving with an obstructed view through the windshield and wipers.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Braxton James Smith, 25, of Green River was arrested Nov. 29 for allegedly trespassing, refusing to leave when asked; and stalking, violating a protection order.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
