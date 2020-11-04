SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lamar Maurice Yarber, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 3 on a warrant.
Wendy C. Paredes, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 3 on a long term warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Michael Dean Maines, 36, of Green River was arrested Nov. 3 on a long form warrant for alleged aggravated robbery, using or exhibiting a deadly weapon.
Thomas Richard Crofutt, 51, of Green River was arrested Nov. 3 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and on on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Derrick D. Archuleta, 34, was arrested Nov. 3 for alleged public intoxication and on a warrant.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Timothy J. Ochs, 40, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was arrested Nov. 3 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; exceeding 80 miles per hour on the interstate; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Kenneth Richard Klock, 38, of Brigham City, Utah, was arrested Nov. 3 for alleged reckless endangering, using a firearm.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
