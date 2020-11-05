SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Damian Alejandro Marcos, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 4 for alleged drunk in public, third offense; and riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
Arnold Alvin Trolin, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 4 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged public intoxication, third or subsequent offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Donald Leonard Jidas, 53, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 4 for alleged public intoxication.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Stephanie Lynn Nomis, 46, of Green River was arrested Nov. 4 on a bond violation warrant for alleged wrongful taking/disposing of property, more than $1,000.
Robert William Montoya, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 4 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Justin Lloyd Grammer, 47, of Springville, Utah, was arrested Nov. 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; and violation of the commercial vehicle act.
Arturo Jared Mejorado, 38, of Riverton was arrested Nov. 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
