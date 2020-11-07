SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Cristina Marie Mejia, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 6 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman, two counts.
Tamara Jean Lamoureux, 21, of Evanston was arrested Nov. 6 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged shoplifting, more than $1,000.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kerry Ray Rivera, 50, of Green River was arrested Nov. 6 for allegedly driving while under suspension, second or subsequent offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Wyatt Scott Ercanbrack, 41, of South Ogden, Utah, was arrested Nov. 6 on a warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
Israel Zegiel, 39, was arrested Nov. 6 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication.
Alfredo Domingo Estrada Ramos, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 6 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.