Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 58F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low near 30F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.