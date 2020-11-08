SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Michael Waldo Martinez, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 7 for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense; and drunk in public, first offense.
Dallas Domenico Morgan, 25, of Kearns, Utah, was arrested Nov. 7 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; attempt, substantial step; and criminal trespass, signs, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Darion James Kroupa, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 7 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and speeding, six or more miles per hour over.
Fernando Jimenez, 24, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested Nov. 7 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate, one to five miles per hour over; possessing an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of a vehicle, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and not having a driver's license.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
