SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Brennan Wood MacArthur, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 8 for alleged criminal trespass, signs, first offense; and drunk in public, second offense.
Rebecca Ann Leighton, 40, of Watertown, New York, was arrested Nov. 8 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Paula Sue Attebury, 53, of Green River was arrested Nov. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.