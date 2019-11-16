SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Toby Dale Brady, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 15 on a warrant for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
Meaghan Breann Holman, 25, of Pinedale was arrested Nov. 15 on an arrest and hold order for probation/parole violation.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Douglas Hamilton, 72, of Green River was arrested Nov. 15 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Lynda Mechelle Mooney, 56, of Green River was arrested Nov. 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jazmin Sara Hernandez, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense.
Shannon Marie Stout, 35, of Brighton, Colorado was arrested Nov. 15 on a warrant for alleged aggravated burglary using a deadly weapon; kidnapping, inflicting bodily injury or terrorizing; aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury; strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat; reckless driving; and property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000.
Ashlei Caroline Lance, 37, of Green River was arrested Nov. 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and fraud by check, less than $1,000.
NWS:
Yonathan Bernardino Islas, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 15 on an NWS hold.
Colby Lin Hemphill, 26, of Salt Lake City, Utah was arrested Nov. 15 on an NWS hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
