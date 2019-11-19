Arrests

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Jaime Scott Lewis

Jaime Scott Lewis

Jaime Scott Lewis, 41, of Green River was arrested Nov. 19 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense, two counts.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Clarissa Dawn Bingham

Clarissa Dawn Bingham

Clarissa Dawn Bingham, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 19 for alleged 24/7 program violation.

Adrian Hernandez

Adrian Hernandez

Adrian Hernandez, 30, of Odgen, Utah was arrested Nov. 19 on a hold for another agency.

Trevor Andros

Trevor Andros

Trevor Andros, 29, of Marbleton, Wyoming was arrested Nov. 19 on a hold for another agency.

For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.