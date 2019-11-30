SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Zachary Ryan Smock, 26, of Green River was arrested Nov. 29 on a warrant for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000.
Gary Dean Kersh, 55, of Bay City, Texas was arrested Nov. 29 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Matthew James Nelson, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 29 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense.
Mark R. Mitchell, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 29 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and consuming or possessing an opened alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense.
WSP:
Joshua Addison Coats, 33, of Casper was arrested Nov. 29 for alleged burglary and theft, more than $1,000.
