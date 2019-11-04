SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jose Sanchez, 51, of Greeley, Colorado was arrested Nov. 4 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Gerald Lynn Paxton, 54, of Green River was arrested Nov. 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and following too closely, more than is reasonable and prudent.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
