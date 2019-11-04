SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrest was reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Garrett Cody Lee Watts, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 3 for alleged criminal entry; criminal trespass, personal communication; interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest, two counts; and strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat, two counts.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
