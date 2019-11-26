SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mirna A. Rodriguez Melchor, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 25 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended or revoked, second offense.
Reina Mary Rollins, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 25 for allegedly endangering children in a room, dwelling, or vehicle with methamphetamine; possessing a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, second offense; using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; and possessing a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Ty Lawrence Froman, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 25 on a warrant.
PRISONER TRANSPORTATION SERVICES:
Tony Casias, 55, of Las Vegas, Nevada was booked Nov. 25 on a hold for another agency.
Rashawn Grady, 24, of Maricopa City, Arizona was booked Nov. 25 on a hold for another agency.
Thomas Montoya, 60, of Albuquerque, New Mexico was booked Nov. 25 on a hold for another agency.
Jesus Luis Munoz, 35, of Hammond, Louisiana was booked Nov. 25 on a hold for another agency.
William Kirkwood, 37, of Long Beach, California was booked Nov. 25 on a hold for another agency.
David Munoz Lucer, 35, was booked Nov. 25 on a hold for another agency.
