SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jason Patrick Hawkins, 35, of Henderson, North Carolina was arrested Nov. 1 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jandra Jean Peasley McGee, 36, of Green River was arrested Nov. 1 for alleged wrongful taking or disposing of property, more than $1,000.
Aluisha Marlena Reanne Mais, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 1 for alleged wrongful taking or disposing of property, more than $1,000; taking controlled substances or liquor into jails, penal institutions or mental hospitals; and possession of Schedule I or II drugs, more than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams, or 5/10 gram respective.
Tony James Martinez, 33, of Green River was arrested Nov. 1 for alleged wrongful taking or disposing of property, more than $1,000.
NWS:
Nikole Sanetra, 19, of Parachute, Colorado was arrested Nov. 1 on an NWS hold for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense.
Harry Hackett, 27, was arrested Nov. 1 on an NWS hold for alleged distribution of liquid, substance or material in lieu of a controlled substance; driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense.
Matthew Piper, 20, of Transient, Colorado was arrested Nov. 1 on an NWS hold for alleged burglary.
Vincent Maestas, 27, of Greely, Colorado was arrested Nov. 1 on an NWS hold for alleged theft, less than $1,000.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.