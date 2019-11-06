SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Anthony Thomas Martinez, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 6 for allegedly driving without an interlock device, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and failing to have a driver's license.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Pablo Lombera Ontiveros, 45, of Kennewick, Washington was arrested Nov. 6 for alleged possession of Schedule I, II, or III drugs, more than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams, or 5/10 gram respective.
Joseph Palacios Cabrera, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada was arrested Nov. 6 on a warrant for alleged simple battery.
Jose Carrasco, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 6 for alleged false imprisonment and domestic battery, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Kristin Erika Seely, 46, of Sacramento, California was arrested Nov. 6 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
