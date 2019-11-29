SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
David Jesse Reese, 30, of Vernal, Utah was arrested Nov. 28 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and simple battery.
Elizabeth Williams, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 28 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense; driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Richard Robert Martin, 58, of Salt Lake City, Utah was arrested Nov. 28 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within ten years; possessing an open container while operating a motor vehicle; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and reckless driving.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Jason M. Pierce, 42, of Moline, Illinois was arrested Nov. 28 for alleged possession of Schedule I, II, or III drugs, more than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams, or 5/10 gram respective; and manufacture or delivery of Schedule I, II, or III drugs.
