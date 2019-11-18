SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Joshua Thomas Barnson, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 18 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Skylar Troy Marse, 22, of Green River was arrested Nov. 18 on a warrant for alleged failure to obey traffic control signals, red arrow.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Donald Durent Easter, 40, of Freeman, Virginia was arrested Nov. 18 for alleged possession of Schedule I, II, or III drugs, more than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams, or 5/10 gram respective; manufacture or delivery of Schedule I, II, or III drugs; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; failure to signal 100 feet before a turn while driving, two counts; failure to wear a seat belt as the driver; littering; reckless driving; driving on divided highways; failure to maintain a single lane of traffic; and interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
