Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. High around 25F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.