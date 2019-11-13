SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jonathon Joseph Ratcliff, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 12 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violations.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jessica Arielle Danae Hautala, 29, of Green River was arrested Nov. 12 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within ten years; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; failing to obey stop signs; using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; possessing a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense; possessing a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, second offense; possessing a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than three grams, first offense, seven counts; taking controlled substances or liquor into jails, penal institutions, or mental hospitals, two counts; and on a warrant for allegedly speeding in a school zone, 11 to 15 miles per hour over; and on a warrant for alleged notice required of driver.
Jeffrey Brian Martinez, 58, of Green River was arrested Nov. 12 for alleged 24/7 program violation.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Stephanie Ann Garcia, 30, of Montrose, Colorado was arrested Nov. 12 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate (6+ mph over).
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
