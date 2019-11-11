SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Brandon Gene Pacheco, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 10 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Chrisilla Ann Moore, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 10 for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000.
Garrett Marino Eccker, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 10 on a warrant for alleged expired or improper vehicle registration.
Tara Lee Long, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 10 on a warrant for an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Casey Allyn Carson, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 10 on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense; property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000; theft, less than $1,000; and unlawful contact, rude/insolent/angry touches without injury.
Nathan Craig Algrim, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 10 for alleged 24/7 program violation.
Joshua Wallace Ryan House, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 10 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
