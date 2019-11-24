SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tyler Paul Perry, 26, of Boulder was arrested Nov. 23 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
Alannah Del Reid, 29, of Reliance was arrested Nov. 23 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Jared Lawrence Dalton, 40, of Reliance was arrested Nov. 23 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Luciano Isaiah Rascon, 21, of West Valley, Utah was arrested Nov. 23 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.