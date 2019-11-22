SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mikinna Lynn Hays, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 21 on a warrant for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine.
Kay Lynn Marie Mason, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 21 for allegedly resisting or interfering with lawful arrest, three counts; and drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Russell Kurt Allen, 44, of Tooele, Utah was arrested Nov. 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, fourth offense within ten years; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and breach of peace.
PRISONER TRANSPORTATION SERVICES:
Mark Del Rosario, 49, of Rocklin, California was booked Nov. 21 on a hold for another agency.
Phuct Nguyen, 44, of Garden Grove, California was booked Nov. 21 on a hold for another agency.
Steve Wilson, 53, of Chico, California was booked Nov. 21 on a hold for another agency.
Dustin Hammond, 39, of Chicago, Illinois was booked Nov. 21 on a hold for another agency.
Craig Felton, 54, of Flint, Michigan was booked Nov. 21 on a hold for another agency.
Jesus A. Salazar, 29, of Someton, Arizona was booked Nov. 21 on a hold for another agency.
Cindy Nguyen, 35, of Punington, California was booked Nov. 21 on a hold for another agency.
