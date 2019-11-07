SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Brannon Christopher Graham, 45, of Los Angeles, California was arrested Nov. 7 for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage; expired or improper vehicle registration; speeding; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within ten years.
Angela Susan Boyer, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 7 for allegedly driving while under the influence, incapable of safe driving, combo, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving on the roadway; possessing an open container in the streets.
Randi Michelle Merrill, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 7 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; and failure to use proper turning movements and signals safely resulting in a crash.
Roger Allen Greenfield, 54, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 7 on a warrant for alleged theft, less than $1,000.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Joan Manuel Ortiz Conteno, 31, of Mount Dora, Florida was arrested Nov. 7 for alleged manufacture or delivery of Schedule I, II, or III drugs; possession of schedule I, II, or III drugs, more than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams, or 5/10 gram respective; attempts and conspiracies; exceeding 75 mph on the interstate (6+ mph over); and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Jovanny Zacarias Barrios, 31, of Fresno, California was arrested Nov. 7 for alleged manufacture or delivery of Schedule I, II, or III drugs; possession of schedule I, II, or III drugs, more than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams, or 5/10 gram respective; and attempts and conspiracies.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Dawn Marie Militello, 52, of Mohave Valley, Arizona was arrested Nov. 7 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense; possession of Schedule I or II drugs, more than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams, or 5/10 gram respective; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense.
Christina Ann Stevens Conduff, 54, of Atwood, California was arrested Nov. 7 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and using or being under the control of a controlled substance.
Justine Rene Blanton, 49, was arrested Nov. 7 for alleged possession of Schedule I, II, or III drugs, more than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams, or 5/10 gram respective; possession of Schedule I or II drugs, more than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams, or 5/10 gram respective; possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, more than three grams; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
